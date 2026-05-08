The road to WWE Backlash: Tampa winds down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for the May 8, 2026 episode, which serves as the ‘go-home show’ for Saturday’s WWE Backlash: Tampa premium live event.

Featured below is what to expect, much of which is in order, on the 5/8 PLE go-home show for WWE’s blue brand:

* Jacob Fatu will be in the first segment

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James for the Women’s United States Championship is the first match

* Damian Priest vs. Talla Tonga

* Cody Rhodes will appear in a promo segment

* Gunther will appear

* Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence

* A Sami Zayn segment is expected to close out the show

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)