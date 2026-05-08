The road to WWE Backlash: Tampa winds down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for the May 8, 2026 episode, which serves as the ‘go-home show’ for Saturday’s WWE Backlash: Tampa premium live event.
Featured below is what to expect, much of which is in order, on the 5/8 PLE go-home show for WWE’s blue brand:
- * Jacob Fatu will be in the first segment
* Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James for the Women’s United States Championship is the first match
* Damian Priest vs. Talla Tonga
* Cody Rhodes will appear in a promo segment
* Gunther will appear
* Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence
* A Sami Zayn segment is expected to close out the show
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.
(H/T: BodySlam+)