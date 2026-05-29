The road to WWE Clash in Italy winds down today in “La Furia Roja.”

WWE SmackDown is live this afternoon at 2/1c from the Olimpic Arena Badalona in Barcelona, Spain, for the May 29, 2026 episode, which serves as the ‘go-home show’ for Saturday’s WWE Clash in Italy premium live event.

Featured below is what to expect, much of which is in order, on the 5/29 PLE go-home show for WWE’s blue brand:

– Superstar Arrivals

– Jade Cargill promo

– Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill

– Cody Rhodes backstage interview

– Nick Aldis and Danhausen backstage segment

– Damian Priest/R-Truth backstage segment

– Axiom vs The Miz

– Sami Zayn backstage segment

– Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss backstage segment

– Damian Priest and Royce Keys vs MFTs

– The Miz and Nick Aldis backstage segment

– Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton backstage segment

– Matt Cardona vs Sami Zayn

– Gunther and Nick Aldis backstage segment

– Trick Williams promo

– Carmelo Hayes vs Ricky Saints

– Chelsea Green vs Nia Jax

– Paige and Brie Bella backstage interview

– Gunther and Cody Rhodes segment

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)