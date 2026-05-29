The road to WWE Clash in Italy winds down today in “La Furia Roja.”
WWE SmackDown is live this afternoon at 2/1c from the Olimpic Arena Badalona in Barcelona, Spain, for the May 29, 2026 episode, which serves as the ‘go-home show’ for Saturday’s WWE Clash in Italy premium live event.
Featured below is what to expect, much of which is in order, on the 5/29 PLE go-home show for WWE’s blue brand:
- – Superstar Arrivals
– Jade Cargill promo
– Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill
– Cody Rhodes backstage interview
– Nick Aldis and Danhausen backstage segment
– Damian Priest/R-Truth backstage segment
– Axiom vs The Miz
– Sami Zayn backstage segment
– Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss backstage segment
– Damian Priest and Royce Keys vs MFTs
– The Miz and Nick Aldis backstage segment
– Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton backstage segment
– Matt Cardona vs Sami Zayn
– Gunther and Nick Aldis backstage segment
– Trick Williams promo
– Carmelo Hayes vs Ricky Saints
– Chelsea Green vs Nia Jax
– Paige and Brie Bella backstage interview
– Gunther and Cody Rhodes segment
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.
(H/T: Fightful Select)