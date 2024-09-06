The fallout from WWE Bash In Berlin goes down tonight in Canada for the blue brand.
Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at 8/7c on FOX, the complete match and segment spoiler lineup for the show has been revealed.
Here is what to expect on tonight’s show.
– Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa confrontation
– Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton
– Giovanni Vinci match
– Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller
– LA Knight promo
– Michin vs. Chelsea Green
– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vignette
– The Bloodline vs. #DIY & The Street Profits
WWE SmackDown Backstage News & Notes
– Today is the last episode of Smackdown of the Fox era
– Indi Hartwell vs. is scheduled for a dark match
– Kofi Kingston vs. Dominik Mysterio is scheduled for a dark match
– Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker is scheduled for an Edmonton Street Fight dark match
– Naomi vs. Blair Davenport is set for WWE Speed
– Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton is set for two segments, as is Owens vs. Theory vs. Waller and the main event
– Every other match is set for one segment
– Apollo Crews is listed as Giovanni Vinci’s opponent
(H/T: Fightful Select)