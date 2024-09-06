The fallout from WWE Bash In Berlin goes down tonight in Canada for the blue brand.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at 8/7c on FOX, the complete match and segment spoiler lineup for the show has been revealed.

Here is what to expect on tonight’s show.

– Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa confrontation

– Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Giovanni Vinci match

– Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

– LA Knight promo

– Michin vs. Chelsea Green

– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vignette

– The Bloodline vs. #DIY & The Street Profits

WWE SmackDown Backstage News & Notes

– Today is the last episode of Smackdown of the Fox era

– Indi Hartwell vs. is scheduled for a dark match

– Kofi Kingston vs. Dominik Mysterio is scheduled for a dark match

– Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker is scheduled for an Edmonton Street Fight dark match

– Naomi vs. Blair Davenport is set for WWE Speed

– Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton is set for two segments, as is Owens vs. Theory vs. Waller and the main event

– Every other match is set for one segment

– Apollo Crews is listed as Giovanni Vinci’s opponent

(H/T: Fightful Select)