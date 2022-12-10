WWE reportedly has a contract signing for a future Intercontinental Title match planned for tonight’s SmackDown.

The new report from Fightful Select did not specify who will be in the contract signing with champion GUNTHER, but he is set to face Ricochet next week with the title on the line. Ricochet earned the title shot by winning the SmackDown World Cup Tournament last week.

On a related note, WWE reportedly has big plans for tonight’s hometown birthday bash for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Word is that a ton of milk, a milk truck, and a giant birthday cake were planned for the celebration.

You can click here for the current SmackDown line-up and our live Viewing Party with results.

