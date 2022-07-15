Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Pat McAfee is scheduled to open the show and Happy Baron Corbin will be involved

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a Championship Contender’s match

* Promo with The New Day

* Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans

* Ridge Holland vs. Drew McIntyre

* Theory vs. Madcap Moss

* Angelo Dawkins vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso with Sami Zayn on commentary

