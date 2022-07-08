Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* The Bloodline is scheduled to open the show

* The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

* In-ring promo with new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan with involvement from Ronda Rousey and Natalya

* Maximum Male Models reveal their 2022 Tennis Collection

* Aliyah and Lacey Evans vs. Shotzi and Shayna Baszler

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Los Lotharios in a non-title match

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus to determine who challenges either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Clash at The Castle

