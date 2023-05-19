The Road to WWE Night of Champions will continue tonight as WWE airs SmackDown on a slight tape delay, then tapes next week’s go-home episode. You can click here for spoiler notes from this morning, and click here for a spoiler on a new title feud. If you’re attending the show and would like to help with spoilers, please e-mail us.

WWE previously announced The Usos vs. Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for tonight’s show. As of Thursday, plans called for this to be the main event, and word is that it will be a big match as far as storyline reasons go, according to Better Wrestling Experience (aka proven insider BoozerRasslin).

It was also noted that the issues within The Bloodline will continue as The Usos “will F up” and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be happy. No other details were provided.

The previously reported Karrion Kross vs. AJ Styles match teaser was also confirmed for tonight. On a related note, it sounds like The Grayson Waller Effect is booked to be a strong segment with Styles as the guest as it was noted that this “will be fantastic.”

Furthermore, it was noted that WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will debut tonight. They were called up to SmackDown in the WWE Draft, but there’s no word yet on what will happen with their titles.

