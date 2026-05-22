Some spoiler information is starting to surface ahead of tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

Although it is unclear if she is debuting tonight, as she herself has been teasing a debut on the May 29 episode of SmackDown, Blake Monroe is said to be backstage at the arena. She has been working dark matches leading up to her main roster debut.

Additionally, while nothing is announced, Royce Keys is expected to have interaction with Solo Sikoa again this week.

Advertised heading into the second-to-last episode leading into next weekend’s WWE Clash In Italy premium live event, is Tiffany Stratton’s U.S. title open challenge, an opening segment featuring WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Carmelo Hayes’ message for WWE U.S. Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty, appearances by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Gunther, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga.

It’s also worth noting that Drew McIntyre is being advertised heading into WWE Clash In Italy next week, in what will be his first appearances since his Unsanctioned Match against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage from Lexington, KY.