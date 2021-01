Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions program, which will air on the WWE Network this Sunday.

Replying to a tweet from WWE of FOX on Twitter, Bayley threw out the idea of a possible tag team with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Steve, let’s be a tag team. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 9, 2021

Austin ended up having his final match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. In fact, he recently doubled down on his in-ring retirement.