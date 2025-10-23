Piper Niven’s WWE career may be in serious jeopardy. The Scottish powerhouse is reportedly dealing with what’s being described as a potentially career-ending neck injury.

During a recent Q&A session, Mike Johnson of Pwinsider provided an update on Niven’s condition. Both Niven and WWE’s medical team are still evaluating the best possible treatment plan, noting that the situation remains delicate and that the company is proceeding with caution. He wrote,

“They’re trying to figure out the best course of action right now.”

Niven’s last televised appearance came on the August 22, 2025, episode of SmackDown, where she scored a statement victory over Charlotte Flair in one of the biggest singles wins of her WWE tenure. The upset earned her — and her tag team partner, referred to on-screen as The Secret Hervice — a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, then held by Flair and Alexa Bliss.

However, just one week later, the highly anticipated title match set for the August 29 edition of SmackDown was abruptly pulled from the card following Niven’s unexplained absence. In the days that followed, speculation ran rampant online, with fans expressing concern over her health and future.

As of this writing, neither Niven nor WWE has issued a formal statement addressing the severity of her condition. Sources close to the situation have indicated that the injury could have long-term implications, though both sides remain hopeful that a full recovery is possible.