King Xavier Woods suffered a leg injury during last Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Last week’s SmackDown saw The Usos retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles over Woods and Kofi Kingston in a Street Fight. At one point, Woods fought Jey Uso from the apron and came in with a big tornado DDT for a pin attempt. He then took a pop-up Samoan Drop form Jimmy Uso, and the match continued for several more minutes until the finish.

Woods appeared on G4’s Attack Of The Show tonight and revealed that he suffered an injury during the tag team bout, while delivering the tornado DDT to Jey. You can see a clip of Woods discussing the injury below.

Woods noted that he tore the Plantaris muscle under his calf. His doctor expects him to be out of action for 4-6 weeks, which means he will likely miss the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29, and possibly WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia on February 19.

Woods talked about how he was able to finish the match, despite the injury. You can see footage from the AOTS segment below. The injury discussion begins at around the 24:45 mark.

WWE has not announced the injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

