Sami Zayn is reportedly injured.

Zayn came out with his arm in a sling on the July 15 WWE SmackDown, and word now is that he is dealing with a legitimate arm injury of some sort, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that Zayn’s injury is not a major one, and WWE officials are hopeful that he will be able to wrestle in a few weeks.

Zayn last wrestled in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on July 2. He did not appear on the July 8 post-MITB edition of SmackDown, but then returned on last week’s show with his arm in the sling. Zayn interrupted a segment with Madcap Moss and Theory on last week’s SmackDown, then did commentary for Angelo Dawkins’ win over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

Zayn’s new Broken Skull Sessions interview with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin went live on Peacock and the WWE Network today.

Zayn has not commented on the injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

