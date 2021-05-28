WWE has announced that the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be on the line during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX show.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will defend their titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

This will be a rematch from the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, where The Mysterios first won the titles. This will also be their first title defense.

WWE has only announced one other match for tonight and that’s The Usos vs. The Street Profits.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

