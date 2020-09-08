Next week’s WWE RAW will feature a big champions vs. champions non-title match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

This week’s RAW saw Cesaro and Nakamura come to the ring after Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Andrade and Angel Garza in a non-title match. The two teams traded shots on the mic and the blue brand champions laid the challenge down, which was accepted.

Cesaro noted on the mic that the Brand To Brand Invitational is now being held quarterly.

This Brand To Brand Invitational was first introduced back in May of this year, as a stricter version of the Wild Card Rule. The Brand To Brand Invitational was created in part due to roster issues brought on by COVID-19, but it didn’t last long before WWE phased it out. Now they’re brought it back.

Stay tuned for updates on the Brand To Brand Invitational. Below are a few shots from tonight’s segment at the Amway Center in Orlando:

