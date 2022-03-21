Two WWE SmackDown teams are currently backstage for tonight’s RAW.

The Allstate Arena near Chicago recently updated their listing for tonight’s RAW to announce a “Special SmackDown Match” with Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

This is likely a dark match, if it happens at all, but this same match is scheduled for Night One of WrestleMania 38, with the titles on the line.

The two teams may appear on tonight’s RAW broadcast, according to PWInsider. It was noted that all four Superstars are currently backstage in Chicago, and that this is not just a case of “card subject to change” when it comes to an advertised match for tonight’s taping.

