The October 23 WWE SmackDown on FOX episode is scheduled to be preempted due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. It will likely air on FS1.

FOX Sports released their October schedule this afternoon and it shows that SmackDown will be preempted on October 23 due to Game 3. It also indicates that the October 16 SmackDown on FOX episode could be preempted for Game 5 of the MLB National League Championship Series, if necessary.

SmackDown on FOX was also preempted on October 25, 2019 due to Major League Baseball. That episode aired on FS1, which meant it was live for both coasts. There was also a replay of SmackDown at 11pm ET on FS1 that night, following a special edition of WWE Backstage. Backstage is no longer airing, so there’s no word yet on what that means for a potential replay.

The October 23 SmackDown show will be the go-home episode for the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, which takes place on October 25.

Stay tuned for updates on SmackDown and the FOX schedule for this month. You can see their schedule tweet below:

Welcome to October 2020 – One of the best months in sports history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kELmh3sfOZ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 1, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.