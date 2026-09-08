WWE.com released the following announcement:

WWE® ANNOUNCES EIGHT NEW RAW AND SMACKDOWN EVENT DATES ACROSS THE U.S.

Tickets On Sale Friday September 11 at 10am Local in Each Market; Presale Access Begins Thursday, September 10 at 10am Local

September 8, 2026 – WWE today announced eight new RAW and SmackDown dates in 2026. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, September 11 at 10am local. Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, September 10 at 10am local.

Tickets and event information can be found at WWE.com/Events.

* Monday, November 9 in Greenville, South Carolina (RAW)

* Friday, November 13 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (SmackDown)

* Monday, November 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina (Raw)

* Friday, November 20 in Evansville, Indiana (SmackDown)

* Monday, November 23 in Wichita, Kansas (RAW/SmackDown)

* Monday, November 30 in Little Rock, Arkansas (RAW)

* Friday, December 4 in Grand Rapids, Michigan (SmackDown)

* Monday, December 7 in Toledo, Ohio (RAW)

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.