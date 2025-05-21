– Despite earlier speculation that WWE Friday Night SmackDown would return to its traditional two-hour format beginning June 6, internal listings at USA Network continue to show the program running as a three-hour broadcast into early June. While WWE has yet to make any official announcement on the matter, this development suggests the extended runtime may remain in place for the foreseeable future.

– Looking ahead on WWE’s live event schedule, the next Saturday Night’s Main Event following this weekend’s edition is currently slated for July 12, giving fans another marquee date to keep an eye on this summer.

– In terms of creative direction, there’s been some buzz backstage about the possibility of launching a new program between Rusev and Sheamus on the Raw brand. While nothing has been confirmed, the idea of rekindling a rivalry between two hard-hitting veterans has reportedly been floated as WWE continues to explore fresh matchups and storyline possibilities on the red brand.

