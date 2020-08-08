WWE SmackDown Up In Overnight Ratings, Finishes #1 In 18-49 Demographic

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.956 million viewers, an increase of 3.3% from the previous week’s show. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the always important 18-49 demographich, which was #1 for the evening. The final segment saw the official debut of the RETRIBUTION faction.
Overall the program finished 8th in total viewership behind the normal Friday night lineup of Shark Tank, 20/20, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Wall, Dateline NBC, and Greatest #AtHome Videos, which won the night with 3.736 million viewers.
Full ratings will be out on Monday.
