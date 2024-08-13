The viewership numbers are in for the August 9th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, SmackDown drew 2,269,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.64 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the August 2nd episode, which drew 2,179,000 viewers and scored a 0.60 in the key demo rating. The show took place from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was attended by 10,686 fans according to WrestleTix.

SmackDown featured a number of top stars in action including DIY, Andrade, Jade Cargill, as well as Roman Reigns’ first appearance since his return at SummerSlam. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.