“The Original Tribal Chief” will be in the house on Friday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw on October 7, a commercial for the post-Bad Blood 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network aired confirming Roman Reigns for the October 11 episode.

Also scheduled for the 10/11 show is Nick Aldis’ meeting with Carmelo Hayes, as well as more fallout from the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event over the weekend.

Cody Rhodes noted during Raw that the topic they refused to discuss on the show, which was Kevin Owens attacking him in the parking lot after Saturday’s PLE, that we will likely hear more about it on Friday’s show.

