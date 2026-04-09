The road to WrestleMania 42 continues on Friday night in “The Golden State.”

Heading into the second-to-last episode of WWE SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania, WWE will be at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Friday, April 10.

WWE’s official website has announced that Cody Rhodes will react to Pat McAfee and Randy Orton aligning ahead of WrestleMania.

“Last week, Randy Orton formed a partnership with Pat McAfee to unleash a shocking attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes,” the updated SmackDown preview at WWE.com read. “Later in the show, an irate American Nightmare hit the ring to issue a fiery response. What will Rhodes do to strike back against Orton and McAfee?”

The preview also noted that Drew McIntyre has vowed to “expose” Jacob Fatu.

“Drew McIntyre believes that his WrestleMania opponent Jacob Fatu is nothing more than a criminal, and he has vowed to expose the “real” Samoan Werewolf on SmackDown,” WWE.com wrote. “What does The Scottish Psychopath have planned prior to their Unsanctioned Match on The Grandest Stage of Them All?”

Additionally, WWE is teasing Sami Zayn’s reaction to Trick Williams after the U.S. Champion was attacked by his scheduled title challenger for WrestleMania 42 on last Friday’s show.

“Last week, Trick Williams attacked United States Champion Sami Zayn moments after Zayn successfully defended the gold against former titleholder Carmelo Hayes,” the preview noted. “What will Sami have in store for Trick as they prepare to clash for the championship at WrestleMania?”

Finally, on social media, WWE has announced that Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW, will make his long-awaited WWE television in-ring debut on the 4/10 SmackDown.

“From East Palo Alto to the world stage, Royce Keys’ journey has shaped him into the man he is today,” the post on X read. “Keys writes another chapter in his story when he makes his official SmackDown debut TOMORROW!!”

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