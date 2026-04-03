The lineup for this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

In addition to a digital exclusive video being released on Wednesday teasing the unveiling of Randy Orton’s “mystery caller”, as well as Trick Williams inviting Lil Yachty to the show, WWE returned on Thursday with some additional updates for the show.

The official WWE website updated their SmackDown preview, announcing that Cody Rhodes will appear, teasing his reaction to Orton’s attack of Jelly Roll on last week’s show.

Additionally, the WWE website preview for the April 3 episode of WWE SmackDown in St. Louis, MO. teases the latest “carnage” from Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu following the announcement of their Unsanctioned Match at WrestleMania 42, as well as the follow-up to Rhea Ripley being laid out by WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and her new allies B-Fab and Michin.

From WWE.com:

Cody Rhodes looks to spoil Randy Orton’s homecoming on The Road to WrestleMania After an explosive return last Friday on SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will surely be on the warpath this Friday in St. Louis, the hometown of his WrestleMania challenger Randy Orton. The American Nightmare will look to spoil The Viper’s homecoming on the turbulent Road to WrestleMania. How will the Undisputed WWE Champion respond to Orton’s attack on Jelly Roll last week? How will he take the fight to Orton in The Viper’s hometown? How will Rhea Ripley response to back-to-back attacks by Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab? For the second week in a row, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin took out Rhea Ripley. How will The Eradicator respond to the WWE Women’s Champion and her new allies on The Road to WrestleMania? What carnage awaits en route to Jacob Fatu’s Unsanctioned Match against Drew McIntyre? Brace yourself for the fallout after General Manager Nick Aldis put Jacob Fatu into an Unsanctioned Match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

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