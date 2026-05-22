Some updates have surfaced regarding tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the May 22 episode at 8/7c on USA Network from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY., WWE has announced multiple updates for the show.

Now confirmed for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event ‘go-home show’ this evening, which is also the second-to-last episode leading into next weekend’s WWE Clash In Italy premium live event, is a big opening segment, an Open Challenge and more.

“After successfully defending her title against Kiana James two weeks ago, Tiffany Stratton will issue a Women’s United States Championship Open Challenge,” WWE announced on Friday afternoon.

Additionally, WWE announced that “After returning to SmackDown to defeat Ricky Saints last week, Carmelo Hayes has a message for United States Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty.”

WWE also confirmed that WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will be kicking off the show.

“After Jade Cargill threw out the challenge for a rematch, how will WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley respond when she KICKS OFF SmackDown TONIGHT,” the social media announcement read.

Previously advertised for the 5/22 blue brand show in Lexington are appearances by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Gunther, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga.

For a potential spoiler regarding the surprise return of a top WWE Superstar on tonight’s SmackDown, click here.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage from Lexington, KY.

With just a little over a week until #WWEClash in Italy, what will new No. 1 Contender to the WWE Championship, @Gunther_AUT, have in store TONIGHT on #SmackDown?! 📍: Lexington, KY

🎟️: https://t.co/BelDqyzZHq

📺: 8 ET/7 CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/bZajtuEFEp — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2026

With the MFTs running rampant, @ShinsukeN looks to put a stop to it when he goes one-on-one with Talla Tonga TONIGHT on #SmackDown! 📍: Lexington, KY

🎟️: https://t.co/BelDqyzZHq

📺: 8 ET/7 CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/os0dlmyV90 — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2026