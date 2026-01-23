Some updates have surfaced regarding tonight’s live episode of WWE SmackDown at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Heading into the January 22, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time blue brand program, WWE has announced two new matches and an additional segment got the show.

Now confirmed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Montreal is an appearance by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, who will speak live ahead of his showdown against “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu at tomorrow night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Added in-ring action for the 1/23 SmackDown in “The Great White North” includes WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill going one-on-one against Chelsea Green, as well as Carmelo Hayes defending the WWE United States Championship in the latest weekly open challenge.

Previously announced for tonight’s show are the following matches and appearances:

* Nathan Frazer vs. Johnny Gargano

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Number One Contenders Match: Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Kiana James & Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

* WWE Tag Team Championships: Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. MFT

* Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

* AJ Styles to appear

