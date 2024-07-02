The viewership numbers are in for the June 28th WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, SmackDown drew 2,256,000 viewers and scored a 0.66 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the June 21st episode, which drew 2,336,000 viewers and scored a 0.73 in the key demo. The show took place from Madison Square Garden in New York city and was attended by 17,843 fans.

The blue-brand featured The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) attacking Paul Heyman and putting him through a table after Heyman failed to acknowledge Solo as his Tribal Chief. Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.

