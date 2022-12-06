Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 902,000 viewers on FS1, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 58.35% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.166 million viewers for the Survivor Series go-home episode on FOX. This breakdown is irrelevant as last week’s show aired on broadcast TV. However, Friday’s final number is up 8.02% from the last FS1 episode, which drew 835,000 viewers on October 28.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 53.70% from the previous week’s 0.54 rating. This past week’s 0.25 key demo rating represents 326,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 53.62% from the 703,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.54 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics. However, these numbers are also irrelevant due to Friday’s show airing on cable. Friday’s 0.25 key demo rating is up 8.69% from the 0.23 key demo rating that the October 28 FS1 episode drew. The 326,000 18-49 viewers are up 6.89% from the 305,000 key demo viewers that the last FS1 episode drew on October 28.

Friday’s SmackDown ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.25 key demo rating. This is even with the #5 ranking that the October 28 FS1 episode drew.

Friday’s SmackDown ranked #34 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the #34 ranking that the October 28 FS1 episode drew.

Friday’s SmackDown out-drew the other FS1 episode from this year, but did not do better than the 2021 FS1 episode. SmackDown aired on FS1 due to the PAC-12 College Football championship game airing on FOX, and that game drew 6.234 million viewers with a 1.57 key demo rating at 8:21pm, which is much higher than the weekly SmackDown show usually draws. The preview show at 8pm on FOX drew 3.885 million viewers with a 0.91 key demo rating, also higher than what SmackDown on FOX usually draws. Sports competition from Friday included two NBA games on ESPN, one NBA game on ESPN2, two FIFA World Cup games on FS1, two FIFA World Cup games on Universo, one College Football game on ESPN2, one B1G Men’s College Basketball game on BIG TEN Network, one Women’s College Soccer game on ESPNU, and AEW Rampage on TNT.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 55.56% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 50.98% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 show aired on broadcast TV, not cable. To compare with the 2021 FS1 episode, which aired on October 29 of last year, this week’s viewership was down 12.59% from just over one year ago, while the key demo rating was down 13.79% from just over one year ago.

The NBA game between the Bulls and the Warriors on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 key demo rating, also drawing 1.590 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.854 million viewers, also drawing a 0.16 key demo rating.

The PAC-12 College Football game on FOX topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.234 million viewers. The PAC-12 game on FOX also topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.57 rating.

Friday’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Survivor Series fallout, Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in the opener, an appearance by Damage CTRL, plus Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet in the World Cup finals, which was the main event.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. Below is our 2022 SmackDown Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from Friday’s show:

January 7 Episode: 2.271 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 14 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 2.255 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 2.151 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 11 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 2.173 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 4 Episode: 2.261 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 2.226 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 2.147 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 25 Episode: 2.180 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 2.359 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania SmackDown episode)

April 8 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 15 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 1.952 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 1.953 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 1.998 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 1.893 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 20 Episode: 2.031 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 1.878 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 1.914 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 17 Episode: 2.389 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 2.129 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode)

July 15 Episode: 2.077 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 2.193 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 12 Episode: 1.927 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 2.084 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (1200th episode)

August 26 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 2.077 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 9 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 16 Episode: 2.212 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 2.535 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 2.207 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 2.243 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere)

October 14 Episode: 2.274 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Extreme Rules episode)

October 21 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 835,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (FS1 cable episode)

November 4 Episode: 2.131 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 11 Episode: 2.264 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Crown Jewel Veteran’s Day episode)

November 18 Episode: 2.232 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 2.166 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 2 Episode: 902,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Survivor Series FS1 cable episode)

December 9 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.