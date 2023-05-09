Friday’s live post-Draft and Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.059 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 16.74% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.473 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 22.38% from the previous week’s 0.67 rating. This past week’s 0.52 key demo rating represents 678,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 22.42% from the 874,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.67 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from the previous week’s #6 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.610 million viewers, also drawing a 0.30 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the lowest total audience on FOX since the August 26, 2022 episode, and the lowest key demo rating since December 16, 2022. Friday’s show drew under the 2022 FOX average in viewership, but the key demo rating was just over. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 16.74% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 22.38% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 3.05% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 13.04% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was the live WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Celtics and the 76ers on ESPN at 7:47pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.65 key demo rating. The Celtics vs. 76ers NBA game also topped the day on cable in viewership with 5.035 million viewers.

Friday’s live post-Draft and Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown aired from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for WWE Backlash, fallout from the WWE Draft, an appearance by RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, an appearance by Cody Rhodes, an appearance by Bad Bunny, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. The Viking Raiders, plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross. The main event ended up being 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

January 6 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.326 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.544 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 2.384 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 10 Episode: 2.468 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.408 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 3 Episode: 2.451 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 2.320 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 2.258 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 2.219 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 2.468 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 39 episode)

April 14 Episode: 2.265 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 2.175 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 2.473 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

May 5 Episode: 2.059 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 2.123 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.51 rating per episode over 52 episodes

2022 FOX Viewership Average: 2.173 million viewers per episode over 50 episodes

2022 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.53 rating per episode over 50 episodes

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode over 52 episodes (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode over 50 episodes

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode over 50 episodes

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

