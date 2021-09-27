Friday’s live Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.135 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 2.15% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.090 million viewers. This number is down 4.81% from last week’s final viewership of 2.243 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 5.17% from last week’s 0.58 rating.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, up from last week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the seventh week in a row. SmackDown tied with Big Brother on CBS for the #2 spot in the 25-54 demo, which is even with last week. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from last week’s #4 spot. Dateline on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.234 million viewers.

The two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 18-49 key demo rating, drawing an average of 640,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.021 million viewers, ranking #10 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 key demo rating. This appears to be the second time in history where pro wrestling has topped the night in the key demographic on network and cable TV. The first night was August 30, 2021, when Rampage ranked #1 on cable and SmackDown ranked #1 on network TV.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the fifth-best audience since fans returned to the live crowd. Friday’s viewership was down 4.81% from the week before, while the key demo rating was down 5.17% from the week before.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 1.18% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 8.33% from the same week in 2020.

Friday’s live Extreme Rules go-home edition of SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura defending against Apollo Crews, and Happy Baron Corbin premiering his new “Happy Talk” segment. The main event featured WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match.

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 2.304 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 12 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 2.145 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5 Episode: 2.252 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 12 Episode: 2.171 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 19 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 26 Episode: 2.191 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

April 2 Episode: 2.137 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 9 Episode: 2.250 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 16 Episode: 2.119 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 23 Episode: 2.121 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 30 Episode: 2.018 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 7 Episode: 2.282 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Throwback episode)

May 14 Episode: 1.917 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 21 Episode: 1.933 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 28 Episode: 1.928 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 4 Episode: 1.883 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 11 Episode: 1.944 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 18 Episode: 2.045 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 25 Episode: 1.971 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

July 2 Episode: 1.861 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 9 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome era)

July 16 Episode: 2.310 million viewers with a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to the road episode)

July 23 Episode: 2.137 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode)

July 30 Episode: 2.043 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 6 Episode: 2.169 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 13 Episode: 2.084 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 20 Episode: 2.102 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 27 Episode: 2.250 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

September 3 Episode: 2.220 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Super SmackDown episode)

September 17 Episode: 2.243 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 24 Episode: 2.135 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

