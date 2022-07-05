Friday’s live Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.142 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 3.98% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.231 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.54% from the previous week’s 0.53 rating. This week’s 0.49 key demo rating represents 639,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.52% from the 691,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.53 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, up from the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, up from the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, up from the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #6 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night in viewership on network TV with 2.828 million viewers, also drawing a 0.23 key demo rating. Univision’s Mi Fortuna Es Amarte topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo rating with a 0.50 rating, also drawing 1.697 million viewers.

Friday’s live SmackDown tied with the April 15 episode for the tenth-lowest audience of the year. The episode was also tied with the March 25 show for the ninth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. There was no sports competition this past Friday night. Friday’s viewership was down 3.98% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 7.54% from the previous week’s episode.

The Five on FOX News at 5pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 key demo rating. The Five also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.082 million viewers.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 15.1% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 6.52% from the same week in 2021.

Friday’s SmackDown aired live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, with the following line-up advertised – the final build for Money In the Bank, The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day, Battle of the Brands with Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans vs. Asuka, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss, and a Money in the Bank Cavalcade with all MITB Ladder Match participants appearing. The main event ended up being a Fatal 4 Way to fill the final spot in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match with winner Madcap Moss vs. The Miz vs. Ezekiel vs. Happy Baron Corbin.

January 7 Episode: 2.271 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 14 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 2.255 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 2.151 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 11 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 2.173 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 4 Episode: 2.261 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 2.226 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 2.147 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 25 Episode: 2.180 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 2.359 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania SmackDown episode)

April 8 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 15 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 1.952 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 1.953 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 1.998 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 1.893 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 20 Episode: 2.031 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 1.878 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 1.914 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 17 Episode: 2.389 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

