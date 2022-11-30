Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.166 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 2.95% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.232 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 3.44% from the previous week’s 0.56 rating. This past week’s 0.54 key demo rating represents 703,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 3.16% from the 726,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.56 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #5 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 18-34 demo this week, down from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #5 in the 25-54 demo, down from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from the previous week’s #7 ranking. The Friday Night College Football game between Florida and FSU on ABC topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.711 million viewers. The Florida vs. FSU game on ABC also topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.60 rating.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 0.79% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 5.26% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 show was the post-Survivor Series episode.

The College Football game between Baylor and Texas on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.71 key demo rating. The Baylor vs. Texas game on ESPN also topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.690 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown aired live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the final build for Survivor Series, Butch vs. Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet in the World Cup Semi-finals, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair appearing to announce the final member of her team for Women’s War Games, plus Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for the Men’s War Games numbers advantage, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 SmackDown Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from Friday's show:

January 7 Episode: 2.271 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 14 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 2.255 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 2.151 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 11 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 2.173 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 4 Episode: 2.261 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 2.226 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 2.147 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 25 Episode: 2.180 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 2.359 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania SmackDown episode)

April 8 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 15 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 1.952 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 1.953 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 1.998 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 1.893 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 20 Episode: 2.031 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 1.878 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 1.914 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 17 Episode: 2.389 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 2.129 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode)

July 15 Episode: 2.077 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 2.193 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 12 Episode: 1.927 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 2.084 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (1200th episode)

August 26 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 2.077 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 9 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 16 Episode: 2.212 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 2.535 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 2.207 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 2.243 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere)

October 14 Episode: 2.274 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Extreme Rules episode)

October 21 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 835,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (FS1 cable episode)

November 4 Episode: 2.131 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 11 Episode: 2.264 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Crown Jewel Veteran’s Day episode)

November 18 Episode: 2.232 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 2.166 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

