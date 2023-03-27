Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.219 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 1.72% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.258 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 1.69% from the previous week’s 0.59 rating. This past week’s 0.58 key demo rating represents 757,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.68% from the 770,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.59 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #4 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from the previous week’s #6 ranking. The 9:52pm coverage of the NCAA Tournament on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.811 million viewers, also drawing a 1.23 rating to top the key demographic for the day.

SmackDown drew the lowest total audience of the year so far, going back to December 16, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with one other episode. This was the lowest key demo rating since February 17. Friday’s show drew over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 1.72% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 1.69% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 1.79% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 18.36% from the same week in 2022.

NCAA coverage dominated cable and broadcast TV on Friday, for the second week in a row. The NCAA Tournament game between Princeton and Creighton on TBS at 9:21pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.29 key demo rating, also drawing 4.370 million viewers. The NCAA game between San Diego and Alabama at 6:24pm topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.512 million viewers, also drawing a 1.14 key demo rating for the #2 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Friday’s live edition of SmackDown aired from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – a WrestleMania 39 contract signing for Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight with appearances by The Mysterio Family, plus The KO Show with Sami Zayn, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2023 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.326 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.544 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 2.384 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 10 Episode: 2.468 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.408 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 3 Episode: 2.451 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 2.320 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 2.258 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 2.219 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic



2022 Viewership Average: 2.123 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.51 rating per episode over 52 episodes

2022 FOX Viewership Average: 2.173 million viewers per episode over 50 episodes

2022 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.53 rating per episode over 50 episodes

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode over 52 episodes (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode over 50 episodes

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode over 50 episodes

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

