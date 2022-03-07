Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.261 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 6.95% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.114 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 3.50% from the previous week’s 0.57 rating. This week’s 0.59 key demo rating represents 770,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 3.49% from the 744,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.57 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking, and tied with ABC’s Russia-Ukraine coverage. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #8 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 5.896 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the second-best audience of the year so far, and the second-best key demo rating of the year. Friday’s viewership was up 6.95% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was up 3.50% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 0.4% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 9.3% from the same week in 2021.

The NBA game between the Bucks and the Bulls at 7:45pm ET on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.44 key demo rating, drawing 1.493 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.778 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 key demo rating.

Friday’s SmackDown aired live from the FTX Arena in Miami, FL with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Sami Zayn defending the WWE Intercontinental Title against against new champion Ricochet, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against The Viking Raiders, and Ronda Rousey making her blue brand in-ring debut vs. Sonya Deville, which was the main event.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. Below is our 2022 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.271 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 14 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 2.255 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 2.151 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 11 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 2.173 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 4 Episode: 2.261 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

