The June 13 episode of WWE SmackDown saw a dip in both viewership and ratings, as the show went head-to-head with the NBA Finals.

According to Programming Insider, Friday’s episode on the USA Network brought in 1.401 million viewers, slightly down from the 1.424 million the show drew the previous week.

In the coveted 18–49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.38 rating—also down from the 0.43 it scored on June 6.

The episode went up against game four of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, which delivered a massive 9.4 million viewers and a 2.66 rating in the same demo on ABC.