The viewership numbers are in for the May 10th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the blue-brand drew 2,128,000 viewers and scored a 0.62 in the 18-49 demographic. This is slightly down from the May 3rd episode, which drew 2,148,000 viewers, but the key demo was up from last Friday’s 0.60. The show was going up against the NBA Playoff showdown between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers.

SmackDown features more matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as well as further development in the Bloodline storyline. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.