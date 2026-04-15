WWE SmackDown saw a dip in both viewership and key demo ratings for its latest episode.

The April 10, 2026 edition of SmackDown drew 1.412 million viewers on the USA Network. That figure is down from the 1.508 million viewers the show brought in the previous week on April 3.

The decline wasn’t limited to total audience numbers. Friday’s broadcast also posted a 0.36 rating in the coveted 18–49 demographic, falling from the 0.43 rating recorded the week prior.

A noticeable drop across the board.

Featured below are the top five most viewed match highlight and segment videos from the 4/10 episode of SmackDown:

* Rhea Ripley takes out B-Fab and Michin backstage (907,000 views)

* FULL SEGMENT: Randy Orton and Pat McAfee maul Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll (847,000 views)

* Danhausen continues winning streak by defeating Kit Wilson (654,000 views)

* Drew McIntyre HANDCUFFS Jacob Fatu in barbaric beatdown (503,000 views)

* IYO SKY demands to face Jade Cargill (349,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.