New viewership numbers are in for the post-WrestleMania edition of WWE SmackDown.

According to Wrestlenomics, the April 17, 2026 episode of SmackDown on the USA Network brought in 1.580 million viewers.

That figure marks an increase from the 1.412 million viewers the show drew the previous week for the WrestleMania 42 go-home edition.

Despite the rise in total viewership, the key 18–49 demographic told a slightly different story.

Friday’s broadcast posted a 0.42 rating in the demo, which was down from the 0.36 rating recorded the week prior.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/17/26.