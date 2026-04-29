Friday night’s SmackDown saw a noticeable dip in viewership and key demo ratings compared to the previous week, despite still finishing near the top of cable for the night.

The April 24 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 1.267 million viewers on the USA Network, marking a decline from the April 17 broadcast, which pulled in 1.580 million viewers.

In the all-important 18–49 demographic, the show posted a 0.32 rating. That number was also down from the prior week’s 0.42 rating, continuing a downward trend across both major metrics.

A notable drop across the board.

Even with the decrease, SmackDown still managed to secure the #2 spot for the night on cable. The only program ahead of it was coverage of the NFL Draft on ESPN, which dominated Friday night viewership.

The competition was stiff.

And it showed in the numbers.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.