The numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from “The Gateway to The West.”

According to WrestleNomics, the April 3, 2026 edition of SmackDown drew 1.508 million viewers on the USA Network.

That marks an increase compared to the March 27 episode, which brought in 1.308 million viewers.

A solid rebound in total audience.

In the key 18–49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.43 rating, also showing a notable jump from the 0.33 rating recorded the previous week.

Despite the gains in both overall viewership and the demo, SmackDown finished fourth for the night in television rankings.

The 4/3 episode of SmackDown emanated from St. Louis, MO. and featured the controversial reveal of Pat McAfee as Randy Orton’s “mystery caller.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.