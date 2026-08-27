WWE SmackDown saw increases in both total viewership and the key demographic for its August 21 episode.

Friday’s show averaged 1.280 million viewers on USA Network, up from the 1.247 million viewers who tuned in for the August 14 episode.

SmackDown also posted a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, improving from the 0.30 rating the previous week.

The August 21 episode took place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and was headlined by CM Punk defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. Sami Zayn became involved following the match, attacking both Punk and Owens.

WWE also touted the event as the highest-grossing SmackDown in Toronto history.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 8/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.