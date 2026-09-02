WWE SmackDown saw a decline in viewership and the key demographic for its August 28 episode.

The pre-taped broadcast averaged 1.12 million viewers on USA Network, down from the 1.280 million viewers who tuned in for the August 21 show, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

SmackDown also earned a 0.23 rating in the key 18-to-49 demographic, falling from the previous week’s 0.32 rating.

The August 28 episode was taped in advance rather than airing in SmackDown’s usual live Friday night format.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 8/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.