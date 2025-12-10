WWE SmackDown saw a noticeable dip in viewership for the December 5 episode, marking one of the brand’s softer nights since Halloween.

The show averaged 1.063 million viewers on USA Network, a 6.9% drop from the previous week and the lowest number the Friday series has posted since October 31.

SmackDown also slipped in the key demo, delivering a 0.24 rating in adults 18–49.

That number represents a 14.3% week-to-week decline and matches the show’s lowest demo rating since Halloween night.

A crowded sports slate didn’t help.

Friday night featured multiple college football championship games, most notably the American Athletic Conference title game airing on ABC, which provided the biggest competition across the two-hour block.

Despite the softer audience, SmackDown still presented a big main event, with Gunther defeating LA Knight in the finals of the Last Time Is Now tournament.

Year-over-year comparisons also weren’t kind.

Versus the same week in 2024, when Nielsen was still using its previous panel-only ratings system, SmackDown’s total viewership was down 28.9%, while its 18–49 rating slid 40.9%.

For those who missed the show last week, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 12/5/25.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.