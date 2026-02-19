WWE SmackDown saw a notable drop in viewership for its February 13 episode.

According to the latest available numbers, last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown averaged 1.042 million viewers while airing on SyFy. That figure is down from the February 6 episode, which drew 1.459 million viewers on USA Network.

The February 13 broadcast marks the lowest reported audience for the show since January 23, which came prior to Nielsen implementing its updated Big Data + Panel measurement methodology.

In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.26 rating and finished third on the cable charts for the night. That demo number was also down from the prior week’s performance, which at the time had been the lowest rating in that category since the January 23 show.

Several external factors likely contributed to the dip.

In addition to airing on SyFy instead of its usual home on USA Network, SmackDown faced stiff competition from Winter Olympics coverage airing across NBC, USA, and Peacock. The show also went head-to-head with ESPN’s coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend, creating a crowded sports landscape on Friday night.

Featured below are the top five most viewed highlight videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the 2/13 episode of WWE SmackDown on SyFy:

* FULL MATCH: Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn (1,200,000 views)

* Jade Cargill ruins Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio’s Valentines (528,000 views)

* R-Truth, Kit Wilson and Oba Femi exchange toxic poems (524,000 views)

* RHIYO vs. Irresistible Forces ends in absolute chaos (370,000 views)

* Alexa Bliss qualifies for the Elimination Chamber (315,000 views)

