The numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the February 20, 2026 edition of SmackDown drew 1.1 million viewers on SyFy. That figure marks an increase from the 1.042 million viewers the show pulled on February 13, which also aired on SyFy.

The blue brand has been temporarily airing on SyFy due to the Olympics coverage on USA Network.

In addition to the viewership bump, Friday’s episode posted a 0.29 rating in the key 18–49 demographic. That’s up from the 0.26 demo rating the show recorded the previous week.

Despite the network shift, SmackDown still managed to finish second for the night on cable, continuing to demonstrate steady performance in its temporary home slot.

Featured below are the top five most viewed highlight videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the 2/20 episode of WWE SmackDown on SyFy:

* FULL MATCH: Randy Orton vs. Aleister Black (1,000,000 views)

* Drew McIntyre taunts Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu (363,000 views)

* Michin is coming for Jade Cargill’s WWE Women’s Title (348,000 views)

* Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY repel an attack by The Irresistible Forces (307,000 views)

* Cody Rhodes: “The only thing in Sami Zayn’s way is Sami Zayn” (299,000 views)

