WWE SmackDown rebounded in a big way following its brief Olympic-related network shift.

According to Programming Insider, the February 27, 2026 episode of SmackDown drew 1.379 million viewers on the USA Network. That marks a notable increase from the 1.1 million viewers the February 20 broadcast pulled in while airing on SyFy.

The blue brand had temporarily moved to SyFy for two weeks due to Olympic coverage on USA, making this week’s return to its usual home an important one from a numbers standpoint.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Friday’s show delivered a 0.34 rating. That’s up from the 0.29 demo rating the previous week.

A solid bounce back.

Despite the gains, SmackDown still finished second on cable for the night, trailing only the NBA broadcast on ESPN, which brought in 1.5 million viewers and scored a 0.4 rating in the demo.

Featured below are the top five most viewed highlight videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the 2/27 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network:

* FULL SEGMENT: Elimination Chamber competitors get into wild melee (912,000 views)

* Jey Uso is ATTACKED (666,000 views)

* Sami Zayn melts down after confronting Jacob Fatu (383,000 views)

* Jacob Fatu battles Logan Paul for Chamber berth (352,000 views)

* Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa (292,000 views)

For those who missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 2/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.