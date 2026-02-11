WWE SmackDown experienced a solid rebound in both overall viewership and the key demographic for its latest episode.

According to available data, the February 6, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew 1.459 million viewers.

That marks a noticeable increase from the January 30 episode, which brought in 1.26 million viewers.

The gains weren’t limited to total audience numbers.

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, Friday’s show delivered a 0.35 rating. That figure is up from the 0.29 rating posted the previous week, signaling improved performance among advertisers’ most sought-after age group.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from the February 6, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Jade Cargill and Jordynne Grace confront Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (729,000 views)

* Oba Femi destroys Kit Wilson in impromptu showdown (515,000 views)

* Jacob Fatu unleashes a second attack on Drew McIntyre (511,000 views)

* Jade Cargill & Jordynne Grace vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (466,000 views)

* Cody Rhodes ATTACKS Drew McIntyre (423,000 views)

