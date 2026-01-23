Updated viewership numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

According to Wrestlenomics, the January 16, 2026 edition of SmackDown averaged 968,000 viewers on USA Network. The number represents a slight decline from the 990,000 viewers the show drew the previous week on January 9.

The episode also saw a dip in the key demographic.

Friday night’s broadcast scored a 0.21 rating in the 18–49 demo, down from the 0.26 rating posted one week earlier.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlights and segment videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the January 16, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* FULL SEGMENT: Randy Orton crashes Drew McIntyre’s celebration (1,300,000 million views)

* Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu get into a wild brawl (688,000 views)

* The Wyatt Sicks help Damian Priest defeat Solo Sikoa (414,000 views)

* Randy Orton dispatches The Miz to advance in tournament (378,000 views)

* Jordynne Grace and Jade Cargill engage in tense faceoff (340,000 views)

For those who missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 1/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage Update On WWE Making Big Changes To Original Plans For Top Matches At WrestleMania 42