WWE SmackDown kicked off the new year with a noticeable uptick in viewership and key demo performance.

Friday night’s episode on USA Network averaged 1.175 million viewers, marking a 3.3 percent increase from the previous week. The audience total stands as the second-largest for SmackDown since November 21, signaling early momentum heading into 2026.

The show also carried added significance as the first SmackDown episode of 2026 and the brand’s return to a three-hour format. In the important 18–49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.28 rating, up 3.7 percent week-over-week and tying the best demo rating the show has achieved since November 21.

A solid start to the year on the demo front.

When compared to the same week in 2025, however, during a period that used Nielsen’s older panel-only measurement system, the numbers were down year-over-year. SmackDown’s overall viewership declined by 23.1 percent, while the 18–49 rating fell by 37.8 percent under that comparison.

Despite the annual drop, the week-to-week gains and strong demo showing point to a positive early trend for SmackDown’s expanded format.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the January 2, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Randy Orton returns to destroy The Miz with two thunderous RKOs (883,000 views)

* FULL MATCH: Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black | Ambulance Match (664,000 views)

* Matt Cardona returns with an electric victory over Kit Wilson (564,000 views)

* Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss earn huge win (496,000 views)

* Trick Williams engages in an intense face-to-face with Sami Zayn (419,000 views)

