WWE SmackDown’s latest viewership numbers are in, showing a slight dip overall but a small bump where it matters most.

According to WrestleNomics, the January 23, 2026 episode of SmackDown drew 943,000 viewers on USA Network. That figure is down from the 968,000 viewers the blue brand pulled in the previous week on January 16.

Despite the overall drop, SmackDown did see a modest increase in the key 18–49 demographic. Friday night’s broadcast scored a 0.22 rating in the demo, up from the 0.21 posted one week earlier.

A small demo win can still go a long way.

SmackDown also finished first on cable for the night, continuing its trend of outperforming the competition on Fridays.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from the January 23, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Jacob Fatu crashes Cody Rhodes’ exclusive interview (588,000 views)

* Drew McIntyre dares anyone to beat him for the WWE Title (402,000 views)

* Randy Orton delivers thunderous RKOs to Trick Williams and Sami Zayn (375,000 views)

* Brawl erupts between Sami Zayn, Trick Williams & Damian Priest (333,000 views)

* Cody Rhodes shares a heartfelt moment with AJ Styles (324,000 views)

For those who missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 1/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

