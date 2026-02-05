WWE SmackDown saw a notable bounce back in the ratings following last week’s dip.

According to WrestleNomics.com, the January 30, 2026 episode of SmackDown on USA Network averaged 1.26 million viewers. That figure marks a solid increase from the 943,000 viewers the show brought in on January 23.

The improvement was also reflected in the key demographic.

Friday night’s broadcast earned a 0.29 rating in the 18–49 demo, up from the 0.22 rating posted the previous week.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from the January 30, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* FULL SEGMENT: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn & Jey Uso oppose Vision (1,200,000 million views)

* Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. The Vision (494,000 views)

* Stephanie Vaquer helps Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair beat Judgment Day (461,000 views)

* Jacob Fatu attacks Drew McIntyre (375,000 views)

* The Judgment Day confront Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (309,000 views)

